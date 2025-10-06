All the Falkirk district chippies who made the finals of the Scottish Fish And Chip Awards 2025

Falkirk’s top chippies have been shortlisted in the finals of the 2025 Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.

The winners will be unveiled at a ceremony in Glasgow on November 10 after the judges have visited all he nominated businesses

Warren Paul, Fish and Chip guru and awards director, said: “It’s thrilling to reveal the hot contenders for the biggest awards in the business for the hard-working fryers, fishers and farmers of Scotland whose efforts produce this sensational cuisine.

“Fish and chips and the chip shop culture is ingrained deep within the Scots lifestyle. Fast, affordable, nutritious food from the best fish and chip shops is a tradition, a convenience and at times it can be a lifeline for struggling families.

“We are proud of the phenomenal food coming out of Scottish chip shops every single day and night, that’s why these awards exist – to showcase the best of the best and make sure you know there’s an elite spot just round the corner, wherever you are.”

Categories serving up prestigious awards to the best of the best include: Fish Tea, Family Business, Newcomer, Fish Supper, Dine In, Fryer, Social Media, Mobile, Pizza, Team, Customer Service, Menu and the big one, Chip Shop.

There’s also a special Dazza’s Does It Fry award, recognising the more adventurous fryers around the country.

And the Fish Fryer award is decided by a live fry-off contest with guest judge Aldo Zilli flying in specially.

The Falkirk businesses shortlisted in each category are:

Best Fish Supper in Central Scotland – Benny T’s, Laurieston; Bruno's Fast Food, Stenhousemuir; Land & Sea Fish & Chip Shop, Polmont; New Union Chippie, Camelon

Best Dine-In Fish & Chips – Benny T’s, Laurieston

Best Fish Fryer – Bruno's Fast Food, Stenhousemuir

Best Social Media – Bruno's Fast Food, Stenhousemuir

Best Pizza – Giulio’s Takeaway, Falkirk

Best Team – Giulio’s Takeaway, Falkirk

Best Chip Shop in Central Scotland – Benny T’s, Laurieston; Bruno's Fast Food, Stenhousemuir; Giulio’s Takeaway, Falkirk; Ilario's, Kincardine; Land & Sea Fish & Chip Shop, Polmont; New Union Chippie, Camelon

Best Menu – Land & Sea Fish & Chip Shop, Polmont