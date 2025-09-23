Aldi wants Falkirk youngsters to design posters to get people recycling

Aldi is looking for children to come up with some inspirational ideas for National Recycle Week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket giant, which has branches in Camelon and Polmont, is inviting five to 14-year-olds to submit their designs for the chance to see them showcased on Aldi’s digital screens in stores nationwide.

Three winning designs – one from Scotland, one from England and one from Wales – will be chosen by a panel of Aldi’s sustainability experts and displayed in local stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing drive to support sustainable shopping behaviours.

Aldi is looking for children to come up with inspirational ideas to help recycle more (Picture: Submitted)

Luke Emery, national sustainability director at Aldi, said: “At Aldi, we are always looking for ways to reduce waste and make recycling easier for customers. This competition is a fun way to spark children’s imagination and show that small actions can have a big impact.”

Parents or teachers can submit a copy of children’s designs, along withthe name and age of the entrant, via e-mail to [email protected] before the October 31 deadline.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers