Aldi wants Falkirk youngsters to design posters to get people recycling
The supermarket giant, which has branches in Camelon and Polmont, is inviting five to 14-year-olds to submit their designs for the chance to see them showcased on Aldi’s digital screens in stores nationwide.
Three winning designs – one from Scotland, one from England and one from Wales – will be chosen by a panel of Aldi’s sustainability experts and displayed in local stores.
The competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing drive to support sustainable shopping behaviours.
Luke Emery, national sustainability director at Aldi, said: “At Aldi, we are always looking for ways to reduce waste and make recycling easier for customers. This competition is a fun way to spark children’s imagination and show that small actions can have a big impact.”
Parents or teachers can submit a copy of children’s designs, along withthe name and age of the entrant, via e-mail to [email protected] before the October 31 deadline.