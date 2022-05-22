Spectacular 11-bedroom country house set in 15 acres of beautiful grounds, with stunning views over the River Forth and hills beyond

The beautiful Category B Listed house sits in 14.8 acres of lovely parkland, sheltered by mature woodland and surrounded by open countryside, about a mile from the village of Airth, and has a stylish modern feel, whilst retaining aspects of the traditional character throughout.

The ground floor living accommodation is very flexible and comprises central hallway with elegant matching stairways, grand drawing room, two dining rooms, sitting room, three bedrooms (two with en-suite), shower room, large kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, bar, gallery room, pantry, bathroom, and laundry.

The first floor accommodation is served by two stairways from the reception hall and by two landings and features eight bedrooms, six of which have en-suite shower/bathrooms, and a separate shower room, as well as two office rooms accessed from a different staircase.

To the west of the house is a paved courtyard enclosed by gates with doors to the gallery room, kitchen and utility room, as well as a gym/garden room, while a large paved patio overlooks the beautiful gardens and a paved path leads to a timber open-sided barbecue hut.

A tree-lined driveway leads to a large gravelled parking area in front of the house and continues to an outbuilding which could be converted to any use, while the grounds comprise large lawns interspersed with rhododendrons and trees, beautiful formal gardens, mature woodlands, and grazing ground.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,700,000, more details can be found HERE.

