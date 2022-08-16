Aldi: Camelon supermarket due to reopen after extension built

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as extending the store, bosses said electric vehicle charging points and a ‘reverse vending machine’ for recycling would be installed.

The supermarket in Redbrae Road had previously been granted planning permission to extend its floorspace by an additional 400 square metres.

It closed on May 29 and is due to reopen on August 18 at 8am – after an 11-week closure.

The newly extended Aldi in Camelon reopens on Thursday

Store bosses previously said the work was due to Aldi’s ongoing commitment and investment in Scotland and that the work would improve the shopping experience.

They are also increasing the floor space for alcohol sales to 39 cubic metres.

However, the company said this would not mean more lines being added or alcohol sold but it would give staff more space to display the stock they already carry.

In fact, they said the the percentage of the store displaying alcohol was actually decreasing very slightly from 5.4 per cent to 5.1 per cent.

The reverse vending machine will be in the car park to be ready for the Scottish Government’s Bottle Return Scheme, which will see customers pay a small deposit for bottles or cans, which they get back when they return the containers.

At the end of last year, Aldi unveiled plans to invest £24 million and create hundreds of new jobs in Scotland next year as part of its continued expansion throughout the country.