Evil pair who abused children across Scotland, including in Stirlingshire, have been jailed

At Edinburgh High Court yesterday, Stewart Polson and David Sinclair were sentenced to 13 years and 45 months respectively, for the crimes that were committed against males and females aged between six and 18-years-old.The incidents took place across Edinburgh, Stirlingshire and Kilmarnock between 1976 and 2016.After the victims came forward, an investigation was carried out by Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit, resulting in Polson, 69, and Sinclair, 63, being reported to the Procurator Fiscal, before being convicted last month.