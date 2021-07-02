100 new jobs as housebuilder outlines development at former British Alcan factory

Stewart Milne Timber Systems Ltd – which designs and manufactures timber frames for off-site construction – hopes to build a factory on land at Abbotsford Business Park, Bainsford.

The new operation will be on what was formerly part of the site of the long-gone British Alcan factory.

The land has been derelict for years but the area is increasingly being developed for industrial and business use.

Men working in the British Alcan aluminium coil and sheet factory in Falkirk, March 1985 - now the site of a proposed housing development

The building will be used to manufacture off-site building systems from timber for housing across the UK, including private developments and social housing projects.

The proposed factory would have a production area of 7300 square metres with integral office space of around 1400 square metres over two storeys.

In a submission to Falkirk Council’s planning department the company says there will two phases: the first is intended to create around 100 jobs, while the second will introduce more automation as it streamlines the process.

The application also shows that the company seeks to create access, car parking and erect a fence.

The large-scale nature of the project means that a pre-application consultation period during which the only potential issue raised was noise.

The company is now conducting a noise impact assessment and, if necessary, will install acoustic fencing to reduce any potential sound pollution.

The plans show it will have 127 regular parking spaces as well six accessible spaces and six electrical vehicle charging points.