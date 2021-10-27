Larbert theatre group to perform Aladdin at Dobbie Hall

Larbert Musical Theatre (LMT), formerly named Larbert Amateur Operatic Society, is preparing to perform Aladdin at the town’s Dobbie Hall next month.

From carrying out Covid risk assessments and temperature checks to implementing one-way systems and mask-wearing measures during rehearsals, organisers are leaving no stone unturned in the lead-up to the company’s long-awaited comeback.

The group has even taken the unusual step of securing de facto understudies to fill in for all roles, in the event a member of its downsized cast becomes unwell.

The company are excited to be getting back on stage. Pic: Michael Gillen.

LMT, which has re-branded ahead of its centenary year in 2022, is hoping to welcome big crowds back to the Dobbie Hall for its November 23-27 run of shows.

Stewart Borthwick, LMT president, said: “We’re very much looking forward to it.

“That’ll be two years since we did a pantomime. A lot of preparation went into keeping in line with the government guidelines and making sure we were up to date with things.

Larbert Musical Theatre will be performing their pantomime Aladdin at the Dobbie Hall. Pic: Michael Gillen.

“We normally go into rehearsals when the schools go back and that’s when things were opening back up. We ended up going back a little bit later to make sure we were complying with the regulations.

“We went back to our members and asked them what would help to make them feel safer and got feedback from that. We sat down and discussed with the Dobbie Hall Trust, who run the hall, just how we could go about it.

“We had to get some risk assessments done and submitted those to the trust for them to review – things like a one-way system round the hall, ventilation within the room itself.

“We took a temperature check of every member attending every rehearsal before they came into the hall.

Rehearsals are well underway. Pic: Michael Gillen.

“We’ve kept the cast quite small because of Covid, to try to limit the amount of people in the room. It’s about 25 including the principals. In the past we’ve had up to 40-plus on the stage.

“We ask that those who aren’t exempt wear a mask until we’re rehearsing and maintain distance between each other.

“It’s just to make sure everyone feels confident and safe. Touch wood, at the moment, we’ve managed to keep it Covid-free.

“With an amateur company, you don’t run with understudies but we’ve spoken to one male and one female who can hopefully cover any part, should someone fall ill.

“Hopefully the show will still go on.”

LMT members put on virtual performances amid lockdown, however, those involved knew something was missing.

That’s why there’s great excitement building in the camp as the actors and actresses get set to star in a pantomime once again.

Stewart said: “We’re hoping audiences will have an appetite for coming.

“Aladdin’s very much a traditional pantomime. We're very fortunate we have talented members who write it for us.

“We’re just really pleased to be back on stage and hope audiences can come along and enjoy themselves.”

Evening performances of Aladdin at the Dobbie Hall, from November 23-27, will start at 7.30pm.

The Saturday matinee on November 27 will begin at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and £8 (concession).

