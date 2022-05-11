Larbert Musical Theatre: Standing ovation for Kinky Boots at Dobbie Hall

Larbert Musical Theatre take to the stage at the Dobbie Hall this week with Kinky Boots. Pics: Michael Gillen

There were times during Tuesday evening’s Scottish amateur premiere when you had to remind yourself that you were in the Dobbie Hall in Larbert and not the West End.

After two years away from performing on stage, the entire cast showed how much they were enjoying being back with an energetic production which delighted the appreciative audience.

Indeed, there cannot be many amateur companies who can boast their show had a standing ovation on opening night – and it was highly deserved.

As one audience member said: “What’s the reaction going to be like by Saturday.”

For this was a production that had it all: fabulous music, slick dance routines, comedy and pathos, all in equal measure.

Inspired by true events and based on the 2005 film, this sassy, heart-warming musical tells the uplifting tale of how drag queen Lola and factory owner Charlie form a partnership to produce a line of high-heeled boots to save Charlie’s business.

I have to admit this was the first time I had seen this show and I was captivated from start to finish.

You knew that with a score by Cyndi Lauper the music was taken care of but the standard of acting, singing and dancing was amazing.

A huge shout out to the two stars of the show, John-Ross Weir (Lola) and John Coe (Charlie) who gave stunning performances.

Not My Father’s Son was one of the evening’s highlights, but Charlie’s Sad Soliloquy, Soul of a Man and Hold Me in Your Heart were other special moments as these two performers owned the stage.

But the energy and slick dance routines of Land of Lola and Sex is in the Heel were other memorable points in the show.

Special shout out to Lola’s Angels – Annalisa Bailey, Elaine Campbell-Swan, Chris Mullen, Michael Coyne and Iain Davidson – who were fabulous drag queens and made dancing in heels look so easy.

However, what probably made this show stand out so much was that everyone involved looked like they were enjoying themselves from the moment they stepped on stage.

Their enthusiasm and talent would have done credit to a professional company and while Larbert Musical Theatre have produced some memorable productions over the years, this one will be a hard act to follow.

Director Derek Easton, choreographer Yolande Borthwick and musical director Jan Cunningham deserve credit for all their hard work to bring this vibrant production to the stage.

Kinky Boots is on at the Dobbie Hall nightly at 7.30pm until Saturday, May 14.

Cast: Lola/Simon – John-Ross Weir; Charlie – John Coe; Nicola – Jennifer Kay Brisbane; George – Graeme Rodger; Don – Stewart Borthwick; Lauren – Claire Coyne; Pat – Tracy Allan; Angels – Annalissa Bailey, Elaine Campbell-Swan, Michael Coyne, Iain Davidson, Chris Mullen; Trish – Lucy Andrew; Harry – Robbie Landsman; Mr Price – Gordon Gallagher.