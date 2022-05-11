Larbert High: Tasty partnership dished up by A.R.D Consultancy to support pupils

A.R.D. Consultancy are continuing to support the Larbert High School of Hospitality, an initiative designed to bolster students’ practical, planning and organisational skills.

The partnership, which initially began in 2019, comes as the hospitality industry is still recovering after the Covid pandemic which forced many businesses to close for long periods during lockdowns.

The Falkirk business said this was a contributing factor in their continuing support for the school’s initiative.

Larbert High S1 pupils with A.R.D. Consultancy's Daniel Bajwoluk, sales and marketing manager. Pics: Michael Gillen

Andrew Dawkins, director of A.R.D. Consultancy, said: “Covid had a horrendous effect on the hospitality industry as a whole and we really did not want any of the negativity to spill into the student’s pursuit in career opportunities within the sector. The opportunities associated with the programme remain unchanged, if anything, there is an even greater importance to expose our younger generation of students to a wide range of jobs and possible career paths within hospitality.

"We feel privileged to be part of such a successful programme and even more so given it resonates with our ethos of giving back to the local community.”

Covid restrictions played their part in hampering the student’s opportunity to participate in practical placement settings such as workshops with national hotel groups and local food manufacturers, not to mention the chance to build their hosting skills at in-school events by catering for customers, many of whom were earmarked to be A.R.D. Consultancy clients.

With the recent lifting of restrictions, the hope is that things will quickly return to normal and the plans can once again be taken forward.

First year pupils get to grips with baking cakes

Brian Townsend, Principal Teacher of health and wellbeing at Larbert High, said: “For three years The School of Hospitality has been running at Larbert High with support from A.R.D. Consultancy, having industry partners investing time and resources into enhancing and supporting pupil experience acts as a catalyst to inspire pupils.

"Fantastic partnerships like this help us to expose pupils to a wide range of industry links and potential employment opportunities beyond school.

"We are excited to continue to work with A.R.D and looking forward to developing this partnership further. We have many exciting plans and ventures organised which will benefit our young people and the local community.”

Getting their cakes ready for the oven