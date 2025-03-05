Larbert Musical Theatre ready to rock the boat with Guys and Dolls
When the audiences arrive at the Dobbie Hall in May they should not be surprised to be told to “sit down, you’re rocking the boat” as this year’s show is Guys and Dolls.
Deemed one of the greatest Broadway shows, it tells the tales of gangsters, gamblers and others from the New York underworld of the 1950s.
It will run at the Larbert venue from Tuesday, May 6 to Saturday, May 10 with curtain up nightly at 7.30pm and a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.
The talented cast are inviting everyone to come along for a rollickin’ good time and enjoy some of the best-loved songs from the world of musical theatre, including Luck Be a Lady, I’ve Never Been in Love Before and A Bushel and a Peck.
