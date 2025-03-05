Larbert Musical Theatre ready to rock the boat with Guys and Dolls

Members of Larbert Musical Theatre are busy rehearsing for their Spring production.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the audiences arrive at the Dobbie Hall in May they should not be surprised to be told to “sit down, you’re rocking the boat” as this year’s show is Guys and Dolls.

Deemed one of the greatest Broadway shows, it tells the tales of gangsters, gamblers and others from the New York underworld of the 1950s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will run at the Larbert venue from Tuesday, May 6 to Saturday, May 10 with curtain up nightly at 7.30pm and a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Larbert Musical Theatre members are rehearsing for their next production, Guys and Dolls. Pic: Michael Gillen

Tickets, costing £16 and £14 for concessions, are available now here

The talented cast are inviting everyone to come along for a rollickin’ good time and enjoy some of the best-loved songs from the world of musical theatre, including Luck Be a Lady, I’ve Never Been in Love Before and A Bushel and a Peck.