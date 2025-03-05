Larbert Musical Theatre ready to rock the boat with Guys and Dolls

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 20:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Members of Larbert Musical Theatre are busy rehearsing for their Spring production.

When the audiences arrive at the Dobbie Hall in May they should not be surprised to be told to “sit down, you’re rocking the boat” as this year’s show is Guys and Dolls.

Deemed one of the greatest Broadway shows, it tells the tales of gangsters, gamblers and others from the New York underworld of the 1950s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will run at the Larbert venue from Tuesday, May 6 to Saturday, May 10 with curtain up nightly at 7.30pm and a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Larbert Musical Theatre members are rehearsing for their next production, Guys and Dolls. Pic: Michael GillenLarbert Musical Theatre members are rehearsing for their next production, Guys and Dolls. Pic: Michael Gillen
Larbert Musical Theatre members are rehearsing for their next production, Guys and Dolls. Pic: Michael Gillen

Tickets, costing £16 and £14 for concessions, are available now here

The talented cast are inviting everyone to come along for a rollickin’ good time and enjoy some of the best-loved songs from the world of musical theatre, including Luck Be a Lady, I’ve Never Been in Love Before and A Bushel and a Peck.

Related topics:Dobbie HallNew YorkTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice