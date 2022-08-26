Hamlet: Falkirk's Tryst Theatre join with Alloa's Alman club for next production
Falkirk’s Tryst Theatre are collaborating in modern version of Shakespeare's Hamlet with Alloa’s Alman Dramatic Club.
Both companies will make a donation from the proceeds of the production to a Ukrainian children’s charity.
Written and directed by Kenneth Ross, Tryst actors include Rhona McColl, Jim Allan, Carol Clark, Craig Murray and David Webster.
The Alman’s Walter Awlson, their creative and much-admired set designer, has led the team including Davie Dobbie, Steve Baker and Dave Hunter to create a superb set which allows the action to move seamlessly from the Danish castle to the city walls and beyond.
Kenneth Ross’s dramatic new 2022 take on Shakespeare’s tragedy intriguingly involves modern dress and language, mobile phones, iPads, golf balls and even a sun lounger.
The normal running time of four hours is slashed to around 75 minutes, and all the characters from Shakespeare's play make an appearance, from Hamlet to the Ghost and the wisecracking Gravedigger.
And all the major speeches are retained, including the famous "To be, or not to be".
Alman Chairman Gerry Docherty said: "Rehearsals are already well under way and this fresh take on Hamlet will undoubtedly be a great success."
Kenneth Ross added: "Hamlet is Shakespeare's masterpiece and its raw intensity has enthralled audiences for over four hundred years with its themes of murder, madness and revenge.”
Hamlet will be played by the award-winning Brian Paterson who has the huge task of portraying the brooding and tormented Prince of Denmark.
Hamlet will be staged in Alloa’s Coach House Theatre on October 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 at 7.30pm.
Tickets, £11, are now available here