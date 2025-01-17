The Golden Age of Hollywood film show and concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk Trinity Church. Friday 31st January at 7.30 pm

Don’t miss this chance to watch clips from Great Hollywood Movies with the sound track played live on piano and two violins.

The concert will feature excerpts from The Wizard of Oz, Pinocchio, Snow White, Cinderella, Gone With The Wind, Casablanca, The Man I Love, An American In Paris, Henry V, Charlie Chaplin, Meet Me In St. Louis, The Sound of Music, Puttin' On The Ritz, Laurel & Hardy, Anything Goes, A Place In The Sun, Tom & Jerry and The Sea Hawk.

Many of the top composers of the 20th and 21st Century have written scores for films. These have been adapted for violins and piano.

Pianist Liivi Arder

The Miller Violin Duo is made up of Scottish violinists Alison and Danny Miller. Alison studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, graduating with First Class Honours in 2013. Danny studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and then in Salzburg, Austria. Both enjoy freelance careers as orchestral and chamber musicians; performing across Scotland as well as venues in Belgium, Italy, Canada and the USA. Recent performances include the premiere performances of Eddie McGuire's "Serenata forColapesce" in Scotland and Italy. They work regularly with the Orchestra of Scottish Opera, Scottish Ballet, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Pianist Liivi Arder comes from Estonia. She graduated from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre and then studied accompaniment at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. She has worked as an accompanist at the RCS and the RSNO. She has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe and Glasgow West End Festival with the ensemble Daniel’s Beard.

You can pay at the door by cash or card