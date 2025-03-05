The John O’ Groats Trail As we emerge ever closer to Spring and a return to the great outdoors, the John O’ Groats Trail offers an amazing coastal walk experience. From Inverness, the Capital of the Highlands, to the far north of Scotland follow the outline of the East Coast through a series of coastal towns and villages where a rich variety of seabirds, many perched on almost impossible clifftop nesting sites can be viewed at close quarters.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trail takes its name from Jan de Groot, a Dutchman, who in 1496 was granted a licence by King James IV to operate a ferry across the Pentland Firth to Orkney. Isolated shorelines, cliff tops, rolling farmland and woodland footpaths reflect the terrain that is both exciting and educational in terms of local history.

At 147 miles, this is one of the longest trails in Scotland, (51 miles longer than the West Highland Way) and therefore can be divided into Southern and Northern Sections over 7 or 8 overnights, rather than 11-14 overnights for walkers who want to complete the route in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A not to be missed location is the Whaligoe Steps, an inlet enclosed by vertical cliffs on two sides. The descent to the natural harbour below is by 365 steps and was first utilised in the late 1700’s as a means of landing the huge quantities of herring for transfer to Wick Fish Market, almost 7 miles to the north. The trail passes the top of the steps in a truly stunning part of the coastline.

John O' Groats Harbour

Local Inns, B&B’s and small hotels, offering the best in Scottish hospitality, awaits all who embark on this walk with the option of adding an extended tour of the Orkney.

Islands with their rich history of neolithic ruins at Skara Brae and the Ring of Brodgar from the crossing point at Gills Bay Harbour.

Article by EasyWays Polmont, walking tours throughout Scotland, Northern Spain and Italy.