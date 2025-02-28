One courageous soldier, three fascinating campaigns

The action-packed wartime career of celebrated World War II hero Lt Col Duncan Lorne Campbell, MBE, MC, is the focus of the next Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Winter Talk, to be held at the Regimental Museum at Stirling Castle on Saturday March 8.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last in 2025’s series of the popular talks is given by Col Campbell’s son Angus Campbell CVO. It will shed new light on the three separate campaigns in which Duncan Campbell distinguished himself: the East Africa Campaign, the Greek Resistance Operations and the Italian Campaign.

Mr Campbell’s talk will recount how, in 1940, the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders officer was transferred to the Sudan Defence Force (SDF), charged with holding a far larger Italian force on the border of Sudan and Ethiopia. Although one of the War’s ‘forgotten’ campaigns, the first Allied strategic victory of the War ultimately allowed the success of the Allied campaign in the Western Desert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Col Campbell’s habitual display of bravery under fire, and his rapport with his troops, played a significant part in ensuring that success, an inspiration that continued in the Greek and Italian campaigns.

Lt Col Duncan Lorne Campbell MBE MC appears 2nd from right in the image above.

Mixing personal anecdotes with a strategic overview of the campaigns themselves, the talk promises to be an enlightening celebration of a great and modest soldier, who always downplayed his own valour and inspired his men to achieve great feats.

The talk takes place in the Colours Room in The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum, Kings Old Building, Stirling Castle. Lectures will begin at 11.00am, and last one hour with refreshments from 10.30am and after the event.

Ticket Information:

Tickets, priced £12, are now available for purchase here. There is no need to buy a separate Stirling Castle entrance ticket.

Given the demand in previous talks, the Museum recommends securing your spot as soon as possible.

If you have any questions or queries, please email: [email protected]