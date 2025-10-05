Love Island star Paige Turley to play The Fairy Godmother in SEC’s Cinderella panto

Paige Turley is set to lead this year’s Cinderella at Glasgow’s SEC, joining a cast packed with Scottish talent and viral comedy favourites. Produced by The Apprentice’s Reece Donnelly, the production will mix dazzling magic, humour, and music in what’s shaping up to be the city’s biggest festive show.

Produced by The Apprentice star Reece Donnelly, this year’s glittering pantomime promises to be the biggest and most magical yet. Leading the cast is Love Island winner and vocal powerhouse Paige Turley, who will take on the enchanting role of The Fairy Godmother. x8g3qyt

Paige, who stole the hearts of the nation when she won Love Island in 2020, has built a strong reputation as a singer and performer. With her powerhouse vocals and radiant stage presence, she’s set to bring warmth, sparkle, and a touch of festive glamour to the SEC this Christmas.

Joining Paige are TikTok sensations Callum McMurdo and Miller McLeish – better known to their millions of followers as comedy duo Lynsey and Fiona. The pair will play the hilarious Ugly Stepsisters, bringing their trademark humour, quick wit, and viral energy to the panto stage. Their sketches have earned them a huge online following, and audiences can expect plenty of laugh-out-loud moments when they step into these iconic roles.

The production is brought to life by The Theatre School of Scotland and Theatre College of Scotland – both founded by Reece Donnelly – which train Scotland’s next generation of performers from as young as three years old up to HND level. This year marks the school’s longest SEC panto run yet, showcasing homegrown talent alongside household names in a show that’s fast becoming a festive tradition for Glasgow families.

Firmly rooted in the local community, The Theatre School of Scotland has helped hundreds of young people from across Glasgow and the west of Scotland step onto the stage for the first time. Many of its students go on to professional acting and musical theatre careers, with the annual SEC panto giving them a rare chance to perform in a major venue alongside established stars. It’s a real celebration of Scottish talent – and proof that the city’s creative scene continues to thrive.

Producer Reece Donnelly said: "I cannot believe we are into year four of producing the SEC panto – it’s a dream come true to bring this show to life every year. What makes it special is that our students take on leading roles alongside stars like Paige. She’s always been on my wishlist – her voice is stunning, her energy is infectious, and she’s a perfect fit for our show. Bringing in fresh digital talent like Callum and Miller is also really exciting. Cinderella is the most magical story of them all, and this year we’ve ramped things up with a bigger set, costumes from across the globe, dazzling magic, and tunes that will have everyone on their feet. You really are in for a belter."

Director Charlotte Forbes added: "Cinderella has always been a favourite of mine, and I feel incredibly lucky to be directing it for the fourth year at The SEC. With such a stellar cast, audiences can expect magic, laughter, and heart-warming festive moments that will set them up perfectly for Christmas. We can’t wait to share this spectacular show with our audiences."

Tickets start from just £13 and are available now at www.sec.co.uk/events/detail/cinderella-2025