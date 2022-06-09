Music lovers will flock to Falkirk Cineworld for the return of Andre Rieu

After two long years cinema’s biggest live music event is back as maestro Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra present his brand-new summer concert Happy

Days Are Here Again in the beautiful Vrijthof Square of his beloved home town of Maastricht.

The event will be shown in over 500 cinemas across the UK over the weekend of August 27 and August 28.

André Rieu returns to Falkirk Cineworld with a brand new show from his home in Maastricht

Andre said: “There is no other joy like performing my summer concerts in my hometown Maastricht, with my orchestra. I am thrilled to be back in August after two years and to share music and love with all the fans again in cinemas.