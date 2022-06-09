Music lovers will flock to Falkirk Cineworld for the return of Andre Rieu

The man who has made it his life’s work to bring classical music to the masses and perform it in a way it can be enjoyed by everyone will be returning to the Cineworld screen later this year.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 8:47 am

After two long years cinema’s biggest live music event is back as maestro Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra present his brand-new summer concert Happy

Days Are Here Again in the beautiful Vrijthof Square of his beloved home town of Maastricht.

The event will be shown in over 500 cinemas across the UK over the weekend of August 27 and August 28.

André Rieu returns to Falkirk Cineworld with a brand new show from his home in Maastricht

Andre said: “There is no other joy like performing my summer concerts in my hometown Maastricht, with my orchestra. I am thrilled to be back in August after two years and to share music and love with all the fans again in cinemas.

"I really miss those happy days. I am excited the wait is finally over.”

