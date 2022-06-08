Grangemouth War Memorial: Full details of re-dedication ceremony

The £227,000 repair and conservation works on the war memorial are now complete and the ceremony to mark this mileston will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 10.15am, with members of the public are asked to gather at 10am to await the arrival of the parade.

As well as the laying of wreaths and the hoisting of the newly designed Grangemouth Armed Services Flag, pupils from Carrongrange School will be performing a song which they wrote with the Zetland Park Regeneration Project’s songwriter especially for the occasion.

The re-dedication ceremony takes place at Zetland Park war memorial on Saturday, June 11

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council spokesperson for economic development, said: “Works to conserve the war memorial and make it more accessible have made a huge difference.

As is customary after a period of closure or repair, the War Memorial will be rededicated on Saturday. The regeneration of Zetland Park is nearing completionm, with so

many of the historic features repaired to their former glory and fantastic new additions which include the construction of a pump track, a new performance area, the

naturalisation of the former boating pond and a new play area with a life size replica of the Charlotte Dundas as its centre piece.”

Previous works in 2017 saw the repair and conservation of the war memorial costing £37,000 and this year £190,000 was spent on repairing the war memorial gates,