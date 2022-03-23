HippFest's first in-person events in Bo'ness since 2019 prove a huge success

HippFest 2022, as it is affectionately known, ran at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness from Wednesday to Sunday last week with more than 30 films from the silent era being screened, all with live musical accompaniment from some of the most accomplished musicians working in silent cinema today.

This year’s festival was the first to be held in-person since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 festival was one of the first events cancelled when lockdown happened two years ago, and last year Falkirk Community Trust hosted virtual events due to the ongoing restrictions.

Actor Paul McGann outside the Hippodrome ahead of his HippFest 2022 appearance. Pic: Scott Louden.

However, the Hippodrome came back to life for the latest festival which was a star-studded affair both on and off screen.

Audiences enjoyed compositions and improvisations from the likes of Neil Brand for a Charlie Chaplin / Buster Keaton double-bill; Mark Kermode and The Dodge Brothers for F.W. Murnau’s City Girl and Mairi Campbell and Marion Kenny taking audiences on a Journey to the Isles: Marjory Kennedy-Fraser, and more.

There was also live narration and story-telling from storyteller Andy Cannon as film explainer for The Loves of Mary, Queen of Scots, and actor Paul McGann providing live translation of L’Homme du Large which closed the festival on Sunday.

New for 2022, following on from the online festival last year, HippFest introduced its first ever live streamed events, beaming selected content from its programme to homes across the UK and Europe.

Acclaimed actor Paul McGann translated L'Homme du Large on the last night of the festival. Pic: Tom Duffin.

Audiences tuned in from as far afield as Poland and Portugal.

Reflecting on this year’s events, Alison Strauss, HippFest director and arts and development officer (film and media) at Falkirk Community Trust, said: “We were thrilled to welcome audiences and artists back to HippFest.

"The atmosphere and the performances were outstanding and it was a joy to be in the cinema again, sharing a love of silent cinema.

"The team really excelled this year, against challenging odds, and have pulled off one of the most enjoyable festivals in our 12 year history, whilst the local community got behind HippFest and showed the world what Bo’ness has to offer.

The Hippodrome in Bo'ness was host to the Silent Film Festival Hippfest2022. Pic: Tom Duffin

"Long live HippFest!”

Lesley O’Hare, culture and libraries manager at FCT, said: “HippFest has been a highlight of Falkirk Community Trust’s calendar for the past 12 years, and what a wonderful swansong event to have had as Falkirk Council takes over the management of trust services from April 1.

"Our heartfelt congratulations to Alison and the HippFest team on putting together such an inspiring event.”

Katharine Simpson, from Screen Scotland, added: “HippFest is a unique event in Scotland, that this year has welcomed audiences back to the Hippodrome cinema in Bo’ness with a great atmosphere, excellent live music and true film gems on the big screen.

"It was a joy to be back in the cinema with HippFest’s lively audience – especially to experience rare films and lost cinematic treasures.”

Organisers have also revealed that HippFest will be back next year with the dates in the diary for Wednesday, March 22 to Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Visit www.hippfest.co.uk for more information.

