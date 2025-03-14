Giant outdoor screen brings weekend of film to popular Falkirk park

Callendar House is to be the backdrop for an outdoor cinema later this year.

Tickets are on sale now for Adventure Cinemas weekend of film with something to suit all the family.

Screenings will take place on the lawn at the back of the magnificent house from Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15.

The event kicks off at 7.30pm on the Friday with a Wicked Sing-A-Long where you can watch a dazzling cinematic adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, offering a fresh perspective on the Land of Oz. But not just watch as you can also sing-a-long with the stars on the huge open-air screen.

Adventure Cinema are bringing a weekend of outdoor film to Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

Saturday evening will be a must for all fans of the band Queen when not only will there be a screening of one of the band’s concerts, but then Bohemian Rhapsody where again you can sing-a-long to their greatest hits.

The organisers also promise there will be an 80s disco, street food and bar to keep everyone entertained. And don’t forget to wear your 80s fashions.

Sunday kicks off at 11am with an amazing family outdoor cinema experience with a double bill of brilliant Julia Donalsdon & Axel Scheffler animations, The Gruffalo's Child and then Zog.

At 3pm Moana 2 will be screened so why not pack a picnic, bring a blanket or your camping chairs to enjoy the film which has been selling out everywhere.

Then at 7.30pm it’s the one that you want, the Grease Sing-A-Long. Immerse yourself in the singing and dancing world of Grease' as the organisers bring you a showing of the most successful movie musical of all time.

More details and tickets here