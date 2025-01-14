Falkirk action hero Paul shows off his moves on STV player thriller

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A talented karate instructor has used his finely honed skills to create cracking action sequences for a top television drama and an all-action feature film which he is writing, producing and starring in.

Paul Lapsley, from Grangemouth, has been involved in martial arts since he was seven and trained and fought hard to win the Kobe Osaka International World Championship back in 2011.

Having reached the pinnacle of his sport, the sixth dan black belt has spent the last decade pursuing an acting career and his “passion” for choreographing fight scenes.

Paul can currently be seen playing “hard man” Grant in The Defender, which has been riding high on the STV Player recently.

Paul Lapsley rehearses the alleyway fight scene for his new film In the Shadows of Distraction (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

However, his menacing onscreen presence is not his biggest contribution to this particular production.

"I’ve worked with the director Gary Hewitt before,” said Paul. “Although I play a character in The Defender, the main thing for me is directing the fight scenes and thanks to Gary my name has now been put out there as someone who can direct these action sequences.

"In The Defender the main actress didn’t know martial arts, but she picked things up really quickly. Fight scenes don’t need to be about martial arts, they can be anything.

“I enjoy visualising a fight scene in my head and then filming it.”

Paul Lapsley has a real hands on style when it comes to fight choreography (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The Defender, a vigilante revenge thriller, began filming back in 2021.

Paul said: "It has since been well received at film festivals, winning a lot of awards, and in the first week it was on STV player it made it into the top tier of programmes.

"It’s just a really good Scottish thriller and Gary and the cast and crew were amazing to work with – people who are at the top of their game.”

Paul is now on top of his own game, having co-written a new feature film – which he is also producing and starring in – called In the Shadows of Distraction, which is currently shooting on location in the Falkirk area.

“I wrote a script back in 2015 about a hitman who wants out of the life. It was just going to be a short film, but I talked to director Andrew Dobbie about it and he loved the script, so we decided to expand it.

"We filmed two days in a big mansion house and we filmed a scene at my house with Sanjeev Kohli from Still Game. We are about to film a massive fight scene in a nightclub which we are really excited about.”

It has been a real learning experience for first time producer Paul.

"I’ve had to go to the police and ask for permission to film fight scenes locally,” he laughed. “You can imagine a neighbour seeing someone getting attacked outside and then calling the police about it.”

Paul and Andrew hope In the Shadows of Distraction will be ready for release in time for summer and can go down the same successful route as The Defender.

"We hope to show it a festivals and maybe get it onto STV Player, Amazon Prime or Netflix,” said Paul.

The Defender is available to view now on STV Player and people can get more information on Paul’s new film be visiting the Facebook page.