Emmerdale star known for Dingle role reveals passion for Stenhousemuir FC

The lack of supporters in stadiums and on the terraces had an impact on clubs of all sizes, especially those in the lower leagues like Stenhousemuir FC.

However, the easing of coronavirus restrictions could see the much-anticipated return of fans at Scottish grounds next season – and there may well be a famous face in the home crowd at Ochilview Park.

Emmerdale viewers will know Mark Charnock for his role as Marlon Dingle in the ITV soap.

What they might not have been aware of was his long-held passion for The Warriors.

The Bolton-born actor provoked some bemused responses when he took to Twitter on Saturday to show his support for Scottish Cup winners St Johnstone following the Perth side’s victory over Hibs.

In his tweet, 52-year-old Charnock also revealed he’s been a fan of Stenny since childhood.

Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale, photographed during the opening of Poundland in Central Retail Park, Falkirk. Picture: Gary Hutchison.

He wrote: “When I was a very little boy, I picked two Scottish teams to follow and I’ve never ever stopped.

“One was #Stenhousemuir and the other was #stjohnstone. Today is a very good day. Go on the #Saints!”

The club was quick to pick up on the announcement and tweeted: “Great to hear you’re a #warrior @markcharnock.”

A thrilled Charnock replied: “For over four decades! One day I’m determined to make it to Ochilview for a game!”

After being invited to a match by the club’s official Twitter account, the actor wrote: “Ah, how brilliant. I’d love that!

“In the meantime, thanks for following and all the best for next season!”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.