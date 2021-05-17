Five new players sign for Stenhousemuir

New Stenhousemuir signing Robert Thomson holding off Michael Smith during a Scottish Championship match between Alloa Athletic and Heart of Midlothian in January 2021 (Photo by Bruce White/SNS Group)

The League Two club’s new arrivals so far are Ross Lyon, Michael Anderson, Declan Hughes, Adam Brown and Robert Thomson, and manager Stephen Swift is hoping to see several more players follow them through the door at Ochilview this week.

Lyon, a right-back or midfielder, is one of three players arriving from BSC Glasgow for a reunion with Swift, their boss at the Scottish Lowland Football League side until the 40-year-old joined Stenhousemuir at the end of April to replace Davie Irons, the others being Anderson and Hughes.

Lyon, 23, was signed by BSC in September, having previously been at Clyde, on loan at Stranraer and with Rangers’ under-17 and under-20 teams. He also coaches at the Premiership champions’ youth academy.

New Stenhousemuir recruit Adam Brown pictured playing for Alloa Athletic against Partick Thistle in January 2019 (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Midfielder Anderson, 21, had been at BSC since July 2019 after joining from East Kilbride and was also loaned out to League One’s Forfar Athletic this season.

He said: “I’m looking forward to the challenge and working with the gaffer. I’m hoping for a great season with fans back cheering us on.”

Fellow midfielder Hughes, 26 today, had been at the Glaswegian side since July 2018 after he too moved there from East Kilbride.

He was previously at Cowdenbeath and St Mirren, having started his football career as a youth player for the Paisley club.

Brown and Thomson both come from Championship side Alloa Athletic.

Midfielder Brown had previously played for Airdrieonians and St Mirren after coming through the youth set-up at Celtic.

The Falkirk-born 25-year-old, at Alloa since June 2018 and with Airdie for three years before that, told his new club’s website, https://www.stenhousemuirfc.com/: “I’m delighted to be joining the club and looking forward to next season. Hopefully we can go on and have a successful season and be fighting at the top end of the table.”

Striker Thomson, 27, had been at Alloa since June 2019 after coming through Dundee United’s youth system and then moving on to Dunfermline Athletic, Brechin City, Dumbarton and Greenock Morton.

“I’m delighted to have signed and I’m looking forward to what hopefully is a successful season,” he said.

Swift is pleased to welcome both familiar and new faces at Ochilview, saying: “We have been carefully identifying players that will fit into our model and the culture that we’re looking to create.

“These players tick all of our boxes and we are looking forward to working with them.”

Their arrivals follow the departures of a dozen players being announced last week, plus six loan players returning to their parent clubs.

Those on their way out are Jonathan Tiffoney, Creag Little, Chris McQueen, Ryan Blair, Thomas Halleran, Botti Biabi, Greig Spence, Mark McGuigan, Ryan Watters, Chris Kane, Tommy Muir and Martin Shiels, along with loan signings Callum Yeats, Paddy Martin, Jack Brydon, Jayden Fairley, Thomas Collins and Alan Docherty.

That means the number of players on the Warriors’ books is still in single figures, with the five new arrivals joining Adam Corbett, David Hopkirk, Graeme Smith and Callum Tapping, but more signings are expected imminently.