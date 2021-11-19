Bo'ness cinema celebrates the life saving work of the RNLI

Launch! On the Sea with Scotland’s Lifeboats, complete with a brand new soundtrack, will be shown at the Bo’ness Hope Street cinema on at 2.30pm on Saturday, November 27.

The event will feature a pre-screening introduction from members of the RNLI.

Directed, researched and edited by Shona Thomson in a co-production with Screen Argyll, the the film has been two years in the making with unprecedented access to the RNLI’s own archives.

A film celebrating the life saving work of the RNLI will be screened at Bo'ness Hippodrome

It features 1920s film footage of lifeboats sourced from the National Library of Scotland Moving Image Archive and is woven with 1960s colour promotional films and breath-taking digital video captured by RNLI crews’ 21st century helmet cameras while carrying out rescues on the wild sea.

The team at Queensferry RNLI station make an appearance – as do personnel from 30 other lifeboat crews.

While RNLI community presenter and education volunteer Maggie Quayle will explore the history of the RNLI and give unique, front-line insights into life at Queensferry station in her pre-screening talk, film director Shona will be showing a pre-recorded post screening “blether”.

She said: “It’s been quite a journey but I’m grateful everyone involved in Launch! has sustained that passion for sharing the incredible work of the RNLI with audiences who want to come back together and return to their local cinemas.

"I feel honoured that the RNLI generously opened up their archives to me.”

Roger Lockwood, chairperson of RNLI Scottish Council, added: “This is a truly unique and exciting opportunity for audiences to see for themselves the operations of the RNLI in Scotland.

"Our 46 lifeboat stations provide coverage for some of the most dangerous coastal waters in the world - used not just for leisure or transport, but also for people’s

essential livelihood.

"I am delighted that through Launch! a wider public will be able to appreciate the selflessness of our Lifeboat volunteers who put their own lives at risk to save

others.”

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

