Falkirk Tryst Orchestra celebrates Spring with Strauss, Beethoven, and a rising musical star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk Tryst Orchestra will present an exciting concert on Sunday, May 18 at 7pm in Falkirk Trinity Church, featuring a rich and varied programme that blends the familiar with the rarely heard and celebrates one of classical music’s most beloved composers in his anniversary year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2025 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Johann Strauss II, the "Waltz King," and the orchestra will mark the occasion in true Viennese style with a performance of “Tales from the Vienna Woods.”

“We’re really excited to be celebrating Strauss’s 200th birthday,” says Kenneth MacKinnon, President of Falkirk Tryst Orchestra. “Tales from the Vienna Woods is one of his most joyful and evocative waltzes. It’s a wonderful way to bring some sparkle to our spring programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert also shines a spotlight on young talent local to Falkirk. Esther Kallow, an oboist with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, will perform Bellini’s Oboe Concerto, a lyrical and expressive showpiece that is rarely performed.

FTO performing in Trinity Church

“Esther is a gifted young player and it’s a privilege to be able to share the stage with her,” says conductor Michael Graham. “Our audience is in for a treat as this is a concerto full of elegance and songlike beauty.”

The orchestra will also present Bellini’s rarely performed Sinfonia in D minor, a hidden gem of the early Romantic repertoire.

“This may well be the first time this symphony has been heard in Scotland,” Michael adds. “It’s a fascinating piece that shows another side of Bellini who is better known for his operas. We’re delighted to introduce it to our audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme also includes the powerful and dramatic Leonore Overture No. 3 by Beethoven, a masterful piece of orchestral storytelling and the mysterious “Unfinished” Symphony No. 8 in B minor by Schubert.

Tickets are available on the door, from orchestra members, or by emailing [email protected]. Join Falkirk Tryst Orchestra for a celebration of music, talent, and timeless masterpieces in the beautiful setting of Falkirk Trinity Church.