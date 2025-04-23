Falkirk Tryst Orchestra celebrates Spring with Strauss, Beethoven, and a rising musical star
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
2025 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Johann Strauss II, the "Waltz King," and the orchestra will mark the occasion in true Viennese style with a performance of “Tales from the Vienna Woods.”
“We’re really excited to be celebrating Strauss’s 200th birthday,” says Kenneth MacKinnon, President of Falkirk Tryst Orchestra. “Tales from the Vienna Woods is one of his most joyful and evocative waltzes. It’s a wonderful way to bring some sparkle to our spring programme.”
The concert also shines a spotlight on young talent local to Falkirk. Esther Kallow, an oboist with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, will perform Bellini’s Oboe Concerto, a lyrical and expressive showpiece that is rarely performed.
“Esther is a gifted young player and it’s a privilege to be able to share the stage with her,” says conductor Michael Graham. “Our audience is in for a treat as this is a concerto full of elegance and songlike beauty.”
The orchestra will also present Bellini’s rarely performed Sinfonia in D minor, a hidden gem of the early Romantic repertoire.
“This may well be the first time this symphony has been heard in Scotland,” Michael adds. “It’s a fascinating piece that shows another side of Bellini who is better known for his operas. We’re delighted to introduce it to our audience.”
The programme also includes the powerful and dramatic Leonore Overture No. 3 by Beethoven, a masterful piece of orchestral storytelling and the mysterious “Unfinished” Symphony No. 8 in B minor by Schubert.
Tickets are available on the door, from orchestra members, or by emailing [email protected]. Join Falkirk Tryst Orchestra for a celebration of music, talent, and timeless masterpieces in the beautiful setting of Falkirk Trinity Church.