Barnardo's Open Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Barnardo’s services in Falkirk work with children, young people and families who need help with a wide range of issues such as: substance abuse, domestic abuse, poverty, mental health, employability, family/peer relationships and support in schools.
Each year, we offer support to well over 300 families and children across our services, but we know there’s always more we can do.
On August 7 this year, we are looking to hold a family fun and open day at our base in Watling Lodge, Tamfourhill, inviting members of the local communities and their families to pop along and find out more about what we have to offer.
We hope this will help to raise awareness of our services, and encourage those who may be struggling, or thinking they are alone in their circumstances, to reach out to us for support.
Activities on the day will include a free raffle/tombola, competitions, games, free wellbeing gift bags, light refreshments and snacks.
If you would like to know more about our services, please visit https://www.barnardos.org.uk/get-support/services/forth-valley-hub, or email us at [email protected].
Parking is available at Tamfourhill Industrial Estate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.