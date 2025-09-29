A K Miller talk looks at ‘Ladies from Hell’ – the evolution of dress in The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders 1794 – 2006

This talk examines the evolution of the dress and accoutrements worn by The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders from the raising of the 91st and 93rd in the 1790s to the formation of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

It draws illustrations from the extensive collection of paintings and prints held by the Museum and traces the origins of items of regimental dress became enduring features right up until 2006.

This talk was originally given by A K Miller to members of the College of Master Kilt Makers as they were interested to know how military dress influenced the wearing of the kilt more widely, notably following the removal of the ban in 1782.

About the Speaker

91st, Aldershot manoeuvres, 1871

A K Miller returns once again to speak in the Winter Talks series. Having retired he was responsible for the Museum’s redevelopment and since 2021 has been Chairman of the Museum Trust.

Ticket Application

Timings – All talks will take place in The Colours’ Room located in The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum, Kings Old Building, Stirling Castle. Lectures will begin at 11am, last one hour with refreshments from 10.30am and after the event.

Tickets – Tickets are £15 each and can be purchased via the website. There is no need to buy an additional Stirling Castle ticket.

Parking – If you wish to park on the Esplanade you will have to purchase a parking ticket. We are not able to reserve any parking and this will be charged at £5 per car. Free parking may be available on Ballengeich Pass/Upper Castlehill Road – please note there are timed restrictions for these areas.

Further Information- If you require further information, please email the museum team at [email protected]