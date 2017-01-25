Vet warning over possible pet poisoning

A respected veterinary practice has issued a warning after treating a dog for suspected poisoning.

Apex Vets in Denny say bread which was scattered in a public park in Larbert may have been poisoned.

The warning, which was issued on its Facebook page, said: “Suspect poisoned bread has been eaten by one of our patients in the park between Bellsdyke road and Gowkhill Place, Larbert. Please be aware if you walk in this park.

“The dog came to us following ingestion of what is thought to be pink rodenticide, mixed through bread, and scattered around a tree in this park.

“The suspected poison has been removed. SSPCA are aware and the dog should recover well following the prompt actions of her owner. If you are concerned about one of your pets please contact your vet.”

The practice has urged anyone with information to contact the Scottish SPCA.

The animal welfare charity confirmed it is investigating samples of the suspect bread and hopes to issue its findings on Friday.

Scottish SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said: “All legal poisons are supplied with strict guidelines for use and anyone who sets a poison without following the guidelines is committing an offence.

“Poisons should be placed so that no non-target species can access the poison.

“Any pet owner, who sees any abnormal behaviour in their pet should seek immediate veterinary assistance.”

For more information visit www.scottishspca.org.