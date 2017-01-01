Falkirk Herald

Search
Hot Topics
Scottish Wildlife Trust volunteer Colin Wilson

Volunteers clock up 50,000 hours for trust

News
Police Scotland's performance will come under scrutiny at Falkirk Council

Figures reveal serious assaults in Falkirk area almost doubled in 2016

Crime
Heavy showers
7c
4c

Nancy takes top trophy

News

Sheriff wants court’s orders carried out

Crime

Pupils show a lot of bottle for good cause

News

Car dealership staff rev up donations for gift appeal

News
Falkirk prevaield in the seven-try thriller at Sunnyside, Camelon. Pic by Alan Murray

Falkirk 35 Dundee HSFP 24: Falkirk’s heaven 2017

Falkirk RFC

Raith Rovers 1 Falkirk 4: That's better from Bairns

Falkirk FC

Choose your Falkirk XI: The halfway mark

Falkirk FC
Strathspey and Surreal play Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Main Auditorium on January 23.

Brazilian beats to warm up Celtic crowd

Music

T in the Park fans fear not, 2017 has a feast of festivals

Whats on
Entries from statutory records have been released onto ScotlandsPeople - the family history website operated by the National Records of Scotland.

Latest birth, death and marriage records released

News 1

Quiz: Can you spell better than a 9-year-old?

Lifestyle
The Tattie Kirk today from the old graveyard

The Tattie Kirk – Falkirk’s most unusual building

Nostalgia 1

Warning over ‘convincing’ fake Amazon emails

Lifestyle