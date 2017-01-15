Put the kettle on and chat, say Samaritans

Monday, January 16, is known to many ‘Blue Monday’ – the most depressing day of the year. But Samaritans of Falkirk and Central Scotland want people to celebrate ‘Brew Monday’ instead.

Samaritan volunteers will be at the Howgate shopping centre on Monday, from 10am-2pm, handing out specially produced Samaritans tea bags, provided by Network Rail.

But they also urge people to take time out for a simple cuppa and a chat with a friend, colleague or family member.

The Samaritans’ free to call helpline, 116 123, is available every day of the year.

Vikki, Deputy Director of Falkirk and Central Scotland Samaritans said: “Difficult feelings don’t work to a calendar and external circumstances are only one part of what can makes life feel overwhelming.

“Forget Blue Monday and instead join us for Brew Monday at the Howgate. We’ll have plenty of people ready to listen to whatever you need to talk about.

“Health, family, work, relationships and money issues, or feelings of loneliness, isolation or uncertainty could be making life really tough.

“Samaritan’s ‘Brew Monday’ also gives you an excuse to sit down with a friend and talk to them or listen to them over a cup of tea. If you want to make an even bigger difference in 2017, why not think about giving some money or some time to Samaritans to help keep our life-saving services going.”