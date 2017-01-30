Care worker’s skills boost

Balhousie Wheatlands staff member John Wilson has become the first person within the Bonnybridge Care Home to reach dementia skilled level in a newly launched programme that aims to promote excellence in dementia care.

John completed five modules within the programme to reach the level.

Grace Sloan, home manager at Balhousie Wheatlands congratulated John on his success: “John is one of 80 staff at Wheatlands and we are so proud that he has completed all five modules in promoting excellence in dementia care.

“The dementia ambassadors within the home are striving to get all staff to achieve skilled level and we are well on track to complete within the next few months. John is an example to all staff that this is a worthwhile achievement. Congratulations from all of us.”

Balhousie Wheatlands Care Home has a dedicated team committed to promoting excellence in dementia care.

John was presented his certificate by Wheatlands Dementia Ambassadors, Donna Sinclair and Leanne Acheson, who have both played a fundamental part in ensuring all staff are educated in the latest dementia care.