Hoaxers call school with threats of violence

A secondary school in the Falkirk district received a hoax call that pupils were going to be attacked this morning.

The police officer based at Denny High School was called into action today after hoaxers made threats that a gang of thugs “were on their way with baseball bats and knives”.

Police are investigating as there were also similar threats made at the Inveralmond Community High, James Young High and St Margaret’s Academy in Livingston and Bathgate Academy in West Lothian which forced a ‘lockdown’.

Denny High remained open and working as normal with no disruption.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “All of our schools and nurseries have been operating as normal throughout today and despite speculation from a number of sources, no schools in the Falkirk Council area have been ‘locked down’ as described.

“A call was received at one of our schools that was responded to by an on-campus Police Scotland officer and had no disruption on the school’s activities.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is investigating after threatening communications were received at schools in the West Lothian and Forth Valley areas on Thursday, October 26.

“Local officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry in an effort to identify whoever is responsible.”