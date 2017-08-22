Casualties after care home fire

Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a fire at a Kincardine care home.

This morning firefighters remain at the scene of the blaze at Forth Bay Nursing Home in Walker Street.

The alarm was raised at 3.19pm yesterday and nine fire engines and two aerial platforms were immediately sent to the scene.

Fire crews discovered that all the residents in the 53-bed unit had already been evacuated by staff and nearby residents.

A command support unity and fire investigation unit were also drafted to the scene.

Firefighters doused the flames using powerful water jets and the fire was extinguished by 6pm.

They later tackled small pockets of fire and cut away sections of the interior roof space to ensure there was no further fire spread.

The roof at the east side of the premises was destroyed.

There were no reported casualties in the initial stages of the incident which involved up to 60 firefighters.

However, five people were later transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Speaking moments after the main seat of the fire had been extinguished, Area Manager Roddie Keith, the SFRS Incident Commander, said: “I would like to pay tribute to our crews.

“They did a tremendous job in dealing with an extensive fire, ultimately bringing this incident to a swift conclusion.

“I would also like to thank our emergency service partners at Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service as well as the nursing home staff and the local authority.

“I must also acknowledge the people of this community who assisted the nursing home residents by helping to take them to a place of safety. Their care and compassion is to be thoroughly commended.”