Pub is on the market yet again

A once popular public house is up for sale for the second time in just over a year.

The Earl of Zetland, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, is being sold by Hawthorn Leisure, just 14 months after the company bought the premises from JD Wetherspoon.

The former Charing Cross and West Parish Church, believed to have been built in the 1880s, was converted into a modern licensed premises in 2007.

Paul Shiells, of property agents Colliers International, said: “This is a unique offering, a building full of character and with an established track record as a licensed premises, offered as a going concern.”

There were fears over the future of the Earl of Zetland when it was put on the market by owners JD Wetherspoon in November 2015, shortly after the company announced a drop in profits.

Although it has continued to trade, its future was uncertain for both staff and regular customers, before Hawthorn Leisure stepped in last year.