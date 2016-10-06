Green Machines blame lack of sales and fire for closure

World famous Green Machines street sweeper manufacturer is to close down its Falkirk factory and move its operation to Macedonia.

The company, formerly known as Applied Sweepers, currently employs over 53 workers and they will all be left without jobs when the factory, based in Bankside, closes its doors for the final time – reportedly at some point before Christmas.

According to the owners a decline in sales and a fire which damaged the factory earlier this year were major factors in the decision to up sticks and leave Falkirk.

Austria-based Otto Rainer of M and F Management and Financing took over the firm from American business Tennant at the end of February. M and F Management distributes Tennant’s products to a number of countries including Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Green Machines is currently operating locally under the directorship of Malcolm Docherty.

Mr Rainer, CEO of Green Machines International, said: “Green Machines Sweepers UK Ltd, based in Falkirk, announced a proposal to close their manufacturing facility in Falkirk and manufacture through a third-party supplier based in Macedonia.

“The company manufactures three main product lines, with various configurations, which are, predominantly, targeted at local councils and outdoor usage applications. The company has suffered from declining sales and suffered a fire in July 2016.

“Although a short-term solution was found, the disruption to the business of either relocating to new premises or the rebuild of the existing one, is substantial and unsustainable.

“The company sees the move as a viable solution to ensure continuation of the Scottish-born brand and ensure it can effectively compete in the marketplace. The company is in consultation with its employees but, should the solution be implemented, it may result in up to 53 redundancies. The Company will engage with Skills Development Scotland and PACE as part of their support to employees.”

The firm grew from humble beginnings, with founder Allan Galashan building the first street sweeper in his garage in Grangemouth back in 1965.

Now the sweepers are used to clean up the streets of countries all over the globe.