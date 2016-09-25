Bus boss in the running for top industry award

The boss of Larbert-based bus operator First Midland Bluebird has been nominated for a prestigious annual UK bus industry award.

Paul McGowan is one of just three business leaders shortlisted for the routeONE Manager of the Year award for large bus operators.

Paul, who is managing director of First Scotland East, which includes First Midland Bluebird, will find out if he has won at the awards ceremony in Birmingham on November 2.

He said: “I’m very honoured and excited to have been shortlisted for this award. I have a great team who have worked hard with me to transform this company and deliver consistent improvement in all areas.

“The emphasis has been on providing high performing, high quality services and serving local communities.”

Paul has a transport career spanning 38 years.

He started as a filing clerk for the West Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive in 1978 before working his way up to finance director and then managing director at First Group York.

He has held managing director positions at other First Group companies and at National Express and Abellio.

Paul was appointed regional project director for First Group Scotland in 2012 and then managing director of First Scotland East in 2013.