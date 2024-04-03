Rotary South Queensferry's Burns Supper Raises £235.49 for Queensferry Care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guests were treated to an unforgettable evening filled with entertainment, culinary delights, and friendship. As the haggis was ceremoniously piped in by the talented Caroline Roberts, guests were transported into the heart of Scottish culture.

The event showcased Rotary South Queensferry's dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. Their generous donation of £235.49 will contribute to the invaluable services provided by Queensferry Care, ensuring that support is available in the local community.

Amongst the highlights of the evening were stirring renditions of Burns' timeless poetry, soul-stirring music, and the spirited address to the Lassies and the Laddies as guests came together to celebrate the enduring legacy of Scotland's national bard.

Holy Willie in the Pulpit

Sue Hope, the fundraising manager at Queensferry Care, expressed profound gratitude to Rotary South Queensferry for their ongoing support. "We are so grateful to Rotary South Queensferry for their ongoing support," said Sue. "Their commitment to our cause enables us to continue our vital work, providing essential support to those who need it most."

The event also featured a memorable performance by Holy Willie, who regaled attendees from the pulpit of Dalmeny Kirk, adding a touch of theatricality to the evening's proceedings.

As the curtains closed on another successful Burns Supper, Rotary South Queensferry reaffirmed their position as pillars of the community, embodying the spirit of philanthropy and goodwill. Through their collective efforts, they have once again demonstrated the power of coming together to make a positive impact in the lives of others.

For over 30 years Queensferry Care has been dedicated to providing high quality support services to older people and their carers in South Queensferry, Ratho, Ratho Station, Dalmeny, Newbridge and Kirkliston. People with dementia; life-limiting illnesses; those experiencing social isolation and carers are supported to remain active and connected within their own communities through our Day Opportunities, Lunch and Supper Clubs, Befriending and Garden Tidy Services.