Political opinion: Jardine calls for safe passage for Edinburgh student aboard Gaza flotilla

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has urged the UK Government to act immediately to secure the safety of a University of Edinburgh student currently aboard a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza

Miriam (Mina) Moreno, who is studying in Edinburgh, joined the vessel Shireen as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla transporting food, medicine and aid to Gaza.

The flotilla has already come under attack and the Shireen – which carries the legal support team – is reported to be especially vulnerable, with fears it could be intercepted tonight.

Christine has raised Mina’s case with the Foreign Office, pressing ministers to intervene to ensure the safe passage of all British citizens and residents, and to urge Israeli authorities not to attack or detain humanitarian vessels.

Christine Jardine said: “The safety of British citizens and residents must be the UK Government’s first priority.

"Mina, a student from the University of Edinburgh, and others aboard this flotilla are at immediate risk. Their mission is humanitarian – to deliver food, medicine and vital aid – and they must not be attacked or detained.

"I have raised this directly with the Foreign Office and I expect ministers to do everything in their power to ensure the safe passage of all UK nationals and those who live here. The government must press for international law to be respected and humanitarian workers protected.”