The UK’s most hotly contested debate is back on the table - and Chris Hughes and Jojo Siwa are the latest celebs ready to tuck in.

The Celebrity Big Brother stars, who recently confirmed they are dating, were spotted looking loved up as they appeared outside BST Hyde Park today.

But it wasn’t just their chemistry that was turning heads.

The duo weighed in on an age-old British debate, dressed in T-Shirts declaring their allegiance in the ‘is it a biscuit or a cake’ debate.

Chris, 32, was spotted in a tee proclaiming ‘Cake? Behave it’s a Biscuit’ while 22-year-old Jojo sported one of her trademark rhinestone tees, this time quoting an updated version of one of her iconic song lyrics: ‘I Don’t Really Care Bout’ What They Say Jaffa Cakes Are Biscuits’.

Jojo and Chris met on Celebrity Big Brother in April this year and initially insisted they were just good friends.

But their relationship blossomed and in the last few weeks they’ve been spotted on a glamorous trip to Mexico and a romantic retreat in the Cotswolds.

Jojo, who found fame as a child star on Dance Moms, described herself as “absolutely head over heels for him.” She has already met his parents and says she hates being apart from him.

The Jaffa Cake argument has been raging for decades with millions of Brits, including celebrities, taking sides.