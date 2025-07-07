Clients of defunct law firm urged to come forward

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank has issued a fresh appeal for former clients of McClure Solicitors in the Falkirk area to come forward, as concerns continue to grow over the conduct of the now-defunct law firm.

Mr Stainbank, who recently attended a meeting of the Victims of McClure’s group, is supporting calls for greater accountability for those liable for products that have risked many families facing significant financial hardship.

One affected constituent, Hilary Maxtone, said: “The Law Society requires solicitors to act with honesty and integrity—but I and many others have serious doubts about whether McClure Solicitors met that standard.

“For the firm’s directors, their practices brought profit. For clients, they brought stress, expense, and in some cases, real financial hardship—all for trying to plan responsibly for old age.

“It’s time for regulators to step up. But I fear only a full public inquiry will deliver the accountability that’s needed.”

Mr Stainbank said: “What happened to McClure’s clients is deeply troubling. People placed their trust in this firm to protect their futures—and were left facing stress, uncertainty, and financial loss. We owe it to them to demand answers.

“This isn’t just about one firm—it’s about ensuring our regulatory system protects the public. I’ll continue to stand with those affected and press for a proper investigation into what went wrong.

“If you or someone you know was a client of McClure Solicitors and has concerns, my office is here to help. You can get in touch via [email protected] or call 01324 868715.”