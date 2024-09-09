Classic Music Live! Falkirk
Classic Music Live! Concert in Falkirk Trinity Church on September 20th at 7.30pm.
Abi Adam (Bassoon) and Ingrid Sawers (Piano)
We don’t often hear the melodious sound of the bassoon as a solo instrument, which is a pity. But here is your opportunity to hear it in the lovely acoustics of Trinity Church, in duet with our excellent piano.
Abi Adam studied bassoon at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama Junior school as a McFarlane scholar, then continued as an Undergraduate and postgraduate. In 1988 she won the Governors' Recital Prize for Woodwind at the RSAMD, before gaining a Countess of Munster Scholarship to the National Centre for Orchestral Studies in London.
She played principal bassoon with the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland and performed the Mozart Concerto as a soloist in 1989. She has played freelance with the major Scottish Orchestras, and performed many of the bassoon concertos in the repertoire. From 1982 to 1990 she was a member of the highly successful Flaxton Ensemble, a professional wind quintet which is renowned for commissioning and giving the first performance of Sir James McMillan's ‘Untold’.
Ingrid Sawers is in demand as one of the UK's finest accompanists and chamber musicians, performing widely throughout the UK, Europe, and Canada. She is equally at home performing vocal repertoire at the Oxford Lieder Festival or instrumental music at the World Saxophone Congress in Strasbourg. Work as a soloist ranges from Mozart's Ch'io mi scordi di te, with soprano Lorna Anderson, to Berio's Sequenza IV. She has toured widely with Classic FM presenter John Suchet in his talk Beethoven -The Last Master. She has performed for HRH Prince Charles at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and broadcast on BBC Arts and BBC Radio 3 as part of the Edinburgh International Festival. Ingrid has a long-standing commitment to new music and has given premieres of works by many composers including Judith Bingham, Thomas Ades and Graham Fitkin.
Programme
Schumann: Fantasiestucke arranged for bassoon and piano.
Elgar: Romance
Stephen Hough: Bridgwater – Romantic Idyll
Weber: Andante and Hungarian Rondo.
Grovlez: Sicilienne et Allegro Giocoso.
Marilyn Herman: The Light of a New Day (World premiere).
Two French Songs: - Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris
Debussy: Beau soir Saint-Saens: Sonata for bassoon and piano.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, or from https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org
