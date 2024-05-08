Chill Your Wash, Heat Up Your Savings: Save Big with Cold-Water Laundry Hacks!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Catherine Storer, a renowned energy expert at Essential Site Skills, is highlighting an innovative way to reduce household energy bills and environmental impact through the use of laundry sanitisers.

With energy costs on the rise, Catherine shares insights on how households can cut down on high-temperature washes, which typically consume more energy, by integrating effective laundry sanitisers into their routines.

Wash Smarter, Not Hotter

"Many consumers are unaware that washing clothes at lower temperatures can be just as effective as the traditional 60-degree washes when a high-quality laundry sanitiser is used," explains Catherine. "Laundry sanitisers are designed to eliminate bacteria and provide the same level of hygiene as higher temperature washes, but at temperatures as low as 30 degrees Celsius."

Significant Savings with a Simple Switch

The benefits of switching to lower temperature washes are significant, according to Catherine. By reducing the temperature setting from 60 to 30 degrees, households can save up to 60% on energy per wash cycle. This not only translates into substantial savings on utility bills over time but also helps in reducing carbon footprints.

Catherine points out that besides energy savings, washing at lower temperatures also extends the life of clothing. "High temperatures can break down the fibres of clothes more quickly, leading to fading and shrinking. Using a laundry sanitiser at a cooler temperature helps preserve the quality and appearance of your garments, while still ensuring they are clean and hygienic."

