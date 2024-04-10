Asda Livingston throws 100th birthday party for customer Jenny McQueen
A very happy 100th birthday to Asda Livingston customer Jenny McQueen, who has been shopping at Asda for more than 50 years.
Colleagues at the Asda Livingston store, where Jenny's been shopping since it opened in 2001, put on a special surprise tea party for her special day in its café.
Asda Livingston Community Champion Abigale Lorraine said:
"Jenny is a lovely wee lady who's as sharp as a tack, she worked in the Land Army during the war and was later a bus conductor. She has been coming to our store for more than 50 years and still comes along accompanied by her son, John. She's very well known here.
“It was our security colleagues who arranged the special day for her, and Jenny loved it – she had an absolute ball!
"It was a real surprise, she had flowers, a card and balloons and we put on a special afternoon tea party for her, members of her family and colleagues past and present too. We hope she had a wonderful birthday.”