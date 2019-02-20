Young Falkirk dancers face an audience of 2000 in Glasgow show

It’s almost show time for ten local young dancers who will perform in front of a packed audience of 2000 at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Friday.

The Broadway School of Performing Arts’ pupils are taking part in Movies to Musicals, with Glasgow Philarmonia Orchestra, conducted by Ross Greening.

They are among 33 young dancers and singers in the ‘kids cast’ who successfully auditioned to perform alongside the orchestra and professional West End performers: Kerry Ellis, who played Elphiba in Wicked on the London stage; John Owen-Jones, who has played John Valjean in Les Mis and the title role in Phantom of the Opera; and Britain’s Got Talent star Lucy Kay.

BsPA owner, Adele Driver, is also choreographing the show’s kids’ cast for the second year and they have just had an intensive four-day rehearsal at Ardentinny.

Adele said: “The concert hall holds about 2000 people, and it usually sells out, so it’s a huge audience for them. They are working with a live orchestra, which is really good. It’s really great experience for them.”