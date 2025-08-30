You Bet is back and ITV has revealed the celebs who will feature 🚨📺

You Bet! is back for a brand new series on ITV.

The revived show has gone on the road this time around.

But who is the host - and which celebs will feature?

After reviving You Bet! last year, ITV is taking the show on the road for its brand new series. It is heading out of the studio and it will be “bigger” than ever.

The broadcaster brought the game show back after 27 years away. For the second season, just Stephen Mulhern will be on hosting duties - but Holly Willoughby will be back to make an appearance.

ITV has confirmed all of the celebrities who will be on the panel during the coming episodes. Here’s all you need to know:

When is You Bet! on Tour on TV?

The first episode of the second series - which has been branded as You Bet on Tour - is set to be broadcast on ITV1/ STV today (August 30). It will start at 8pm and is followed by a repeat of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Who are the celebrities on You Bet! On Tour?

Josh Widdecombe, Alesha Dixon and Josie Gibson on You Bet! On Tour | Rollercoaster Television/ ITV

Each episode of the season will feature a panel of celebrities, which was the same format in the first series back in late 2024. Former co-host Holly Willoughby will be back as part of the panel this time, but not as a host.

For the first episode, host Stephen will be joined by Josh Widdecombe, Alesha Dixon, and Josie Gibson. BGT viewers will recognise Alesha Dixon from her role as a judge on the show.

The full line-up for the coming weeks includes:

Holly Willoughby

Zoe Ball

Rob Beckett

Alex Brooker

Rylan Clark

Alesha Dixon

Alison Hammond

Babatunde Aléshé

Josie Gibson

Danny Jones

Eddie Kadi

Judi Love

Oti Mabuse

Nick Mohammed

AJ Odudu

Will Best

Greg Rutherford

Adam and Ryan Thomas

Johnny Vegas

Josh Widdicombe

Who is the host of You Bet! On Tour?

Unlike the first season of the revived show, the ITV programme will only have one host this time around. Stephen Mulhern will be on sole hosting duties for the upcoming episodes, however, Holly Willoughby will be back as part of the panel during the season.

He said: “Everything is bigger and better! We’ve got the outdoors - at one point we took over the entire Bournemouth Beach for one challenge. That would never fit in any studio, unless we were to hire Wembley.”

Stephen added: “It feels great to be back. It’s not only a new series but we’re actually out and about and we’re going to join the great British public. We’re touring the show and it feels so fresh.

“We’ve been very lucky with the weather, the sun is shining and it’s just glorious to watch. Touring the country, not only do you get to see more of Great Britain, we get out and meet more people that can do more extravagant stuff.

“For example, one of my favourite ones is Man vs Beast where we went to this showjumping course, which we’d never be able to fit in the studio. It’s going to blow you away!”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.