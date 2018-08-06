Wookiee here Falkirk sci-fi fans

Geeks will freak next month when Falkirk hosts its first ever sci-fi convention event.

Fans of all things weird and wonderful, cult and other worldly, will be beaming down to The Howgate, Falkirk High Street and Trinity Church on Saturday, September 1, for the Capital Sci-Fi Con Falkirk Invasion and a packed programme of activities that will have fans wishing they had a Tardis so they could find time to fit everything in.

Doctor Who’s police box might not be here next month but Doc Brown and Marty McFly’s decade skipping DeLorean from Back to the Future will be, along with top fund raising cosplayer Keith Armour and his troupe of colourful characters, Star Wars displays, Lightning McQueen, retro games to play and VIP movie guests to meet.

Howgate marketing manager Margaret Foy said: “We would love to see adults and children dress up in costume to enjoy the event and would encourage local businesses to get on board and allow staff to get into character for the day.”

The not-for-profit family event will donate all proceeds raised on the day to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland – better known as CHAS – the only charity in the country that provides hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

So when dad puts on his Darth Vader helmet to pop into Wilkos, just remember it’s all for a good cause.

Family wristbands are available to enjoy the whole day.

Visit the Howgate’s Facebook page for more.