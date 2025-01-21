Winterwatch 2025: who are the BBC Two presenters - and where have you seen them before?
- Winterwatch presenting line-up has been confirmed for 2025.
- The show returns to BBC Two this week and will air for four consecutive nights.
- Hear what the presenters have had to say about the new series.
Winterwatch is returning to the small screen this week - and there will be plenty of familiar faces. The long-running nature show is scheduled to run for the next four nights on BBC Two.
The live sections of the broadcast are set to be filmed at a stunning nature reserve in southern England. Viewers will also be able to tune into a livestream online throughout the day.
But who are the presenters for Winterwatch 2025? Here’s all you need to know:
Who are the Winterwatch presenters for 2025?
The show will return with three familiar faces on BBC Two this January. The presenting team includes the trio of: Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams.
There will also be people who feature in the pre-recorded film segments. This includes:
- The Lone kayaker - Rupert Kirkwood
- Rock & Roll birder - Matt Spracklen
- Otter man - Christopher Wren
- Bittern Hunt - Jack Baddams
- Walthamstow Winter Wonderland - Lira Valencia
- Marvellous Moths - Leanna Rohini Fernandez
What have Winterwatch presenters said about the 2025 series?
Speaking ahead of the start of the BBC Two, Chris Packham said: “It's unpredictable, but you know you're going to see something interesting. Every single series that I've worked on, I've learned something new, and it's something that I would have never been able to see in a lifetime of watching, just me and my binoculars, standing outside.”
Michaela Strachan added: “I'm really looking forward to Winterwatch, as always. It'll be great to return to Arne which we explored in depth in Springwatch. It's always interesting to see the changes in different seasons.
“It's difficult to know exactly what we will see and the weather is a big factor. Obviously, it's a tough time of the year for wildlife – it’s either desperately trying to find enough food to survive or it has completely slowed down to conserve as much energy as possible.”
Iolo Williams said: “I'm really looking forward to seeing some of the birds in the shallow bay there, all kinds of waders and wildfowl. But also, I'd love to get really nice views of the local white-tailed eagles. That would be great.”
Where have you seen Winterwatch presenters before?
Chris Packham
Regular viewers of Winterwatch, Springwatch and Autumnwatch will no doubt recognise Chris Packham. He has had a long career on TV, first presenting The Really Wild Show from 1986 to 1995.
Chris was the presenter of Earth on BBC in 2023, while he is also due to front a show called Evolution that was announced last year. He was also part of the cast for Celebrity Googlebox in both 2023 and 2024, alongside his daughter Megan McCubbin.
Michaela Strachan
If you have been watching the latest season of Dancing on Ice on ITV (series 17), you will definitely have seen Michaela. She is competing in the competition and is still in the competition.
Beyond that Michaela has had a long career on TV dating back to the 1980s. She originally started out on children’s programmes like Wide Awake Club and Wacaday.
She was also one of the faces of The Really Wild Show on the BBC for more than a decade - presenting it from 1993 to 2006. While she has presented Winterwatch in the past as well - and has also been a regular panellist on Loose Women and also competed on Richard Osman's House of Games in 2024.
Iolo Williams
Iolo Williams has worked with both the BBC and S4C on nature shows over the years. He is an ornithologist as well as being a TV presenter and his first language is Welsh - he has presented shows in his native tongue as well as in English.
You may recognise him from past seasons of Winterwatch and Springwatch. While in 2009 he also presented Wild Wales for the BBC.
