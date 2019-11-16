Winners of Falkirk’s Writing Rammy will be revealed on Monday night

Authors of all ages and abilities were invited to take part in the third year of Falkirk Community Trust Libraries Writing Rammy competition.

And they didn’t disappoint, with scores of entries flooding in by the closing date on October 31.

That gave community hub lead librarian Vikki Ring and development librarian Lynne James a real headache – as they had to pick the winners!

After much deliberation, the winners, runners-up and highly commended entries were finally selected.

The results will be revealed in Grangemouth Library on Monday (November 18) as part of the district’s Book Week Scotland celebrations.

Writers have been invited to read out excerpts of their work in front of fellow authors and family members.

The winners names will remain a closely guarded secret until local author Helen MacKinven presents the prizes on the night.

Helen has been a huge supporter of the competition, even running a workshop in the summer to help inspire adult entrants.

But that too made life difficult for the librarians.

Vikki explained: “We’ve had a lot of high quality entries this year with schools all over the district, from Bo’ness to Denny, taking part.

“We’ve had some excellent poetry from young people and a really funny entry from one pupil who wrote a brilliant story about recycling.

“We spent hours reading all the entries and choosing this year’s winners.

“If we can’t make a decision, much like Strictly, we call in another member of staff to provide the casting vote. We had to call on them a few times this year, particularly in the adult category.

“The standard all round was of a very high quality.”

Winners and runners up will be announced in the three categories – 12 and under (250 words); teens 13 to 17 and best family entry (both 500 words).

Vikki added: “We’re looking forward to the rammy celebration in Grangemouth. It’s always a great night and we’re very grateful for Helen’s support once again.

“The event is for invited guests and family members only, though, as reading to an audience for the first time can be quite intimidating.

“But it’s a great opportunity, for the tiniest toddlers all the way to the adults.

“All of the finalists’ work will also be posted on our website once the winners are revealed so that a wider audience can enjoy them.”

As reported last week, a number of authors will be visiting Falkirk as part of Book Week Scotland from November 18 to 24.

One of the highlights is undoubtedly a double bill, featuring Helen Fitzgerald and Doug Johnstone.

But in a wee twist from the previously published script, the event will now be staged in Trinity Church on Thursday, November 21, from 6.30pm.

Vikki added: “We had to change venues but our friends at Trinity Church were more than happy to help.”

Free tickets are available now from the library or via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/book-week-scotland-helen-fitzgerald-and-doug-johnstone-tickets-75300358399.