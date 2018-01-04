Win a chance to see Dionne and pop legends at ScotFest

Falkirk’s very own pop sensation Dionne Hickey has been handpicked to host and perform at this year’s ScotFest – and you can be there with her.

The recently married singer has kindly given The Falkirk Herald a family ticket for the summer festival, which features turns from The Jacksons, Boyzone, Bewitched, Five, Liberty X, East 17 and – of course – Dionne herself, to give away to a lucky reader.

Dionne has been belting out tunes professionally for years in pubs and clubs and at festivals, but she is also comfortable when it comes to acting as the hostess with the mostest – introducing acts and sharing a bit of banter with huge audiences.

Dionne warmed up for ScotFest 2018 by hosting the annual PKD festival in Rosyth last year and loved every minute of it.

She said: “There was S Club, A1, Atomic Kitten and Bewitched, I went on between acts and sang a few songs and then, when they were ready to go on, introduced the next act, giving them a big build up.

“I was a bit nervous about it beforehand, but when I got through there the crowd were so amazing. It was great. I actually get more nervous when I’m singing to a venue with just a few people watching me.”

The former Larbert High School pupil has performed in front of massive crowds at the Pride concerts in Manchester and Edinburgh and a concert in the athletic village during the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

After the success of PKD, Dionne admitted she would love to try similar presenting roles in the future and, lo and behold, the chance came along to perform a similar task at ScotFest 2018, which takes place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston on July 6 and 7.

Tickets for the event are now on sale at www.eventbrite.com and ticketmaster.co.uk but you can earn yourself a free family ticket to the festival by answering the following: The Jacksons lost their world famous frontman in 2009. What was his forename? A) Andrew B) Action C) Michael.

Send you answer, along with your name, address and contact telephone number, to Dionne at ScotFest Competition, The Falkirk Herald, Unit 4A, Gateway Business Park, Grangemouth FK3 8WX.

Closing date for entries is Friday, January 12.

Visit www.scotfestuk.com for more information of the festival.