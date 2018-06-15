Win a chance to join Dionne and the stars at ScotFest 2018

Falkirk’s very own pop sensation Dionne Hickey is hosting and perform at this year’s ScotFest – and you can be there with her.

The former Larbert High School pupil is carving out a nice careers as a professional singer – and a much sought after presenter and host – and has kindly given The Falkirk Herald two family tickets for this year’s ScotFest, which features turns from The Jacksons, Boyzone, Bewitched, Five, Liberty X, East 17 and – of course – Dionne herself on July 6 and July 7 at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston.

The family tickets are for two adults and two children under 12 and cover both days of the festival.

To win answer the following: Which type of bird rocked in the treetops all day long in The Jacksons’ famous 1970s hit song? A) Chaffinch B) Blue Tit C) Robin.

Message www.facebook.com/dionnehickeysinger with your answer before Friday, June 22.