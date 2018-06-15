Win a chance to join Dionne and the stars at ScotFest 2018

Falkirk pop sensation Dionne Hickey
Falkirk pop sensation Dionne Hickey

Falkirk’s very own pop sensation Dionne Hickey is hosting and perform at this year’s ScotFest – and you can be there with her.

The former Larbert High School pupil is carving out a nice careers as a professional singer – and a much sought after presenter and host – and has kindly given The Falkirk Herald two family tickets for this year’s ScotFest, which features turns from The Jacksons, Boyzone, Bewitched, Five, Liberty X, East 17 and – of course – Dionne herself on July 6 and July 7 at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston.

The family tickets are for two adults and two children under 12 and cover both days of the festival.

To win answer the following: Which type of bird rocked in the treetops all day long in The Jacksons’ famous 1970s hit song? A) Chaffinch B) Blue Tit C) Robin.

Message www.facebook.com/dionnehickeysinger with your answer before Friday, June 22.