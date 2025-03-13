Invincible’s creator has issued an update on season four of the Prime Video series 🦸‍♂️

Invincible’s season three finale has been released on Prime Video.

The creator of the comics has issued a promising update on future episodes.

But has the show been renewed for season four?

Invincible has flown onto our screens for the final time in 2025. The acclaimed superhero series has brought the curtain down on its third season.

Prime Video released the highly anticipated finale today (March 13) and it follows on from the brutal and devastating ‘Invincible War’ from last week. The previous episode saw alternate versions of the titular hero Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) wreak havoc on earth over a handful of days.

But will Invincible be returning for a fourth season - and how much is left to adapt? Here’s all you need to know:

Will there be an Invincible season four?

Invincible season three | Prime Video

Prime Video’s popular and acclaimed animated series has wrapped up its third series and aired its final episode of 2025. The show feels like it only returned yesterday - but it was actually at the start of February.

Fortunately, it has already been announced that Invincible will be returning for a fourth season in the future. An exact date has yet to be confirmed - but expect further updates down the line.

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman announced it would be returning for series four back at Prime Video’s adult animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

When will Invincible season four come out?

Robert Kirkman has talked about wanting to release the show as regularly as possible - with around a year between seasons. It comes after the first and second series were separated by two years - with a one off special coming out in between.

Speaking to The Direct ahead of the finale of season three, he added: “Right now the focus is making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible, and we're trying not to have any distractions that are going to keep us from that.

“So right now, the focus has been getting Season 3 wrapped up, getting Season 4 wrapped up. Hopefully, once those are all tied up, we'll have some time to figure out how to do a little bit more, but we may not. I don't know, we'll see."

Kirkman added that their focus was “making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible”.

How much of Invincible is left to adapt?

The comic, which was also created by Robert Kirkman, originally ran from January 2003 to February 2018 - more than 15 years. Over that time 144 issues were published - meaning there is plenty of material to adapt.

The penultimate episode of season three adapted the events of Invincible #60. So there is still more than 80 issues worth of material to provide for future episodes.

Will there be more Invincible specials?

Back in the summer of 2023, prior to the release of Invincible season two, Prime Video dropped a one-off special focused on the character of Atom Eve. But while the show has plenty of characters that could befit a similar deep dive, don’t hold your breath.

As previously mentioned, Robert Kirkman has explained that their focus is on making sure that new seasons of Invincible come out as “regularly as possible”.